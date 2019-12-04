Brewer man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

A former Bangor School Department employee has been sentenced to six months in jail for possessing child pornography.

62-year-old Alan Kochis of Brewer pled guilty Wednesday.

When police searched his home and reportedly found more than 200 lewd videos and images of children on his computers.

Authorities say Kochis admitted he watched some videos of this nature in the past, and that his wife had caught him doing so several years ago.

Kochis was the director of Business Services at the school department for more than 20 years. He resigned last summer.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.