Two men charged with assault after incident in downtown Bangor

Two men are accused of attacking another man in downtown Bangor Wednesday night.

Police have charged 18-year-old Liam Geagan of Brewer and 19-year-old Benjamin Gilliland of Bangor, with assault.

Officers responded to the area of Front and Railroad Streets around 8:00 p.m. after a transient reported he was attacked by two men as he was making repairs to a bike.

During their investigation, police were made aware of videos on social media that show two assaults.

They say a separate incident occurred on Second Street.

Police say a juvenile male has been charged with assault in connection with the violence there, which was also captured on video by a bystander.

They say additional charges are likely.