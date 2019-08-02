18-year-old Brewer man charged with assault makes first court appearance

One of two men accused of attacking a homeless man in downtown Bangor was in court Friday.

18-year-old Liam Geagan of Brewer is charged with assault.

And he faces a charge for a separate incident at Second Street Park.

Police say a juvenile male has also been charged with assault in that case.

Both attacks were captured on video.

Wednesday night police went to Front and Railroad streets after a transient said he was attacked by two men while fixing a bike.

Court documents say Geagan was caught in four separate videos, assaulting four people.

Police say Geagan admitted to being in the videos and didn't know who he was assaulting.

Police would like help identifying the victims.

"I understand that it's a thing that not everyone wants to call police to report whether they've been victimized but, in this particular case we just can't have this happening in the city and we really need help identifying all the victims from the videos that were spread around town the other day,” said Sergeant Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

Geagan is being held on $2,500 cash bail.

He’s due back in court in September.

