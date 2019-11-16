Brewer man arrested for large possession of drugs

State Police reportedly found 99 grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl mixture and 67 grams of cocaine after a traffic stop in Bangor yesterday.

Police say they stopped a vehicle on Union Street when they identified 27-year-old Terrence Robinson of Brewer in the passenger seat.

Robinson is a known fugitive in Maine wanted on several drug trafficking charges.

Police say he had been on the run after warrants for his arrest were issued in 20-16 after he failed to appear in court on drug charges.

Robinson was arrested and is currently being held at the Penobscot County Jail.