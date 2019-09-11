Brewer man appears in court to answer for child porn charges

A former Bangor School Department employee accused of possessing child pornography made his first court appearance today.

62-year-old Alan Kochis of Brewer was arrested last month and resigned after more than 20 years as the Director of Business Services for the school district.

Kochis also has served as an official for local sports and according to the Maine Principals Association, his status is currently inactive.

According to court documents, he uploaded a sexual image of two boys to the internet.

Police searched his home and say they found more than 200 lewd videos and images of children and teenagers on his computers.

The judge today told Kochis he can't have unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 and can only use the internet for email.

Kochis is due back in court in November.

