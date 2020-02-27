Brewer ice cream shop and grill open for the season

There was a sweet surprise in Brewer Thursday.

Jimmie's Ice Cream and Grill is officially open for the season.

Management says they try to open as soon as they can.

It just so happened Thursday's wintery weather wasn't really much of a treat.

But, they say their faithful regulars are excited to see them open again despite the sleet and snow.

"It's awesome, you know, like they come back and they're so happy to see us, and we love seeing them and love remembering their order. It's just like an awesome community thing going on here in Brewer," said Courtney Roy, Manager.

They have more than just ice cream.

Jimmie's grill is fired up for hot dogs, burgers and more.

They're open on North Main Street from 11 to seven daily.