Brewer homeowner wins big prize

A Brewer homeowner won a big prize.

We were there when the folks from Renewal by Anderson presented a check for $10,000 in new windows to one lucky winner.

Amelia Mank won the contest.

Mank said was shocked to find out she was picked after filling out an entry form at an event at the Cross Center this winter.

Mank explained, "Unbelievable. Really, truly unbelievable. At first, I didn't believe it but here I am! Really exciting. Exciting to see the process and the new windows."

Jessica Pearl with Renewal by Andersen of Greater Maine, added, "I think we were all a little bit nervous hoping that Amelia would be so shocked that she wouldn't let us in! It's what our company is all about. We are very much a team and a family and we are excited to share that with our community."

We're told it will only take a day or two for the new windows to be installed.

Owners of Renewal by Andersen, Jessica, and troy pearl said Amelia was picked through the nationwide contest.

it's the first time a Mainer has won.