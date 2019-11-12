Brewer holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new childcare center

The city of Brewer held a ceremonial ribbon cutting Tuesday to welcome a new childcare center.

The owner of "Elevate Child Care Center" found the Dirigo Drive location after seeing that families in the area needed more options for quality care.

Sara Grant had been looking for nearly two years to find a suitable spot.

"We just started doing some research for where else we could expand and we found out that Bangor and Brewer really needed some providers for the older kids and after about 3 years of searching and finding land and getting situated we finally have this beautiful center."

The center will provide preschool programs as well as before and after school care.

They'll also have weekend and school vacation options for families needing child care.