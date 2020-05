one Brewer woman's family and community put on a birthday parade she'll never forget.

Jean Lyford turned 97 today, and has been an active part of her community for years.

Having taught at a nursery school for nearly 40 years.

Jean has a love for parades, especially on Memorial Day, but due to concerns around COVID-19 that won't be an option this year.

So her family, friends and community put on a parade right outside her house, so she didn't have to miss out this year.