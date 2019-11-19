Brewer City Council elects new mayor

Brewer has a new mayor.

Jerry Goss will fill the position.

The decision was made at a City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

He told us this is his fourth term and the third time he's been elected as mayor.

Goss said he's looking forward to getting started on the goals he wants to accomplish.

"To work with the Council to provide the policies, procedures, and funding for our city manager and department heads to their jobs. We are always open to listen to their concerns and if we have any concerns we know they are willing to listen to and as a result, we end up doing the right thing for the citizens of Brewer,” Goss said.

Goss says he wants Brewer residents to know the doors are always open.

If you have questions, comments concerns he encourages you to come to the Brewer City Council meeting or reach out.

Also, part of Tuesday night's meeting - two newly elected council members, Soubanh Phanthay and Michele Daniels, were sworn into office.