Brewer community garden is doing more than just feeding those who tend it

A community garden in Brewer is doing more than just feeding those who tend it.

“We're here at the Maple Street Gardens. It was started three years ago by a young lady called Ellen Spears. It was her brainchild and her baby,” explained Evelyn Miner, a Maple Street Community Garden Member.

Maple Street Community Garden in Brewer features a few dozen raised beds bursting with plants.

“These are all accessible by wheelchair and or myself. I sit on my walker and can do the work,” said Miner.

“Coming together around food is a bonding experience.”

Josh Kauppila is the Food Justice Organizer with Food and Medicine of Brewer.

“Food and Medicine is a grassroots community power building organization,” explained Kauppila

They work with labor unions, faith communities, and those directly affected by poverty, exclusion, and food insecurity. They also work with 12 community and collective gardens in and around Bangor and Brewer including Maple Street to provide for those with food insecurity.

"This is an example of community gardening where members of the community have access to a bed and they pay rent and there's organizing around that, but the beds here that go to food access are collective,” said Kauppila. “People work together, and then that food goes to an affected community or people who need it."

“We give the food access food to the pantries to a couple of men's and women's group homes in the local area,” explained Miner.

Maple Street Community Gardens say they gave away many hundreds of pounds of food last year and are hoping to give even more this year. Josh says the arrangement benefits everyone.

“Not only in producing nutrition for folks, it also creates a social avenue,” said Kauppila. That's positive for their mental health and the society at large.”

Both Evelyn and Josh say don’t be shy. You can find ways to get involved in your local garden or find support if you need it.

“It's access to good food,” said Miner. “Learning if you don't know how. And if you do, it's great therapy to get your hands in the dirt.”

