Brewer community and beyond mourns loss of Arthur "Archie" Verow

A well-known, beloved member of the Brewer community is being mourned Thursday.

State Representative Arthur "Archie" Verow passed away.

Verow was in his third term in the current Maine House of Rrepresentatives.

Governor Mills Thursday said she had the pleasure of seeing Verow Wednesday at an event.

She says his commitment to community and tireless defense of Maine seniors will be sorely missed.

We spoke with two of Verow's long time friends and former city council colleagues about his life.

"We lost one of the good people. Archie was a man of ultimate integrity and dedication to what he did," said Brewer Mayor Jerry Goss.

"Archie was my buddy. He was like a brother, and older brother, so he'll be missed," said Brewer City Councilor Joseph Ferris.

John Bapst start athlete, Husson University graduate, published author, and three-term state representative Arthur "Archie" Verow will certainly be missed by many.

"The thing that I will always remember about Archie is he always listened and he always asked, 'what do you need? What does the city of Brewer need my help with,'" said Goss.

He spent four decades serving as Brewer City Clerk. He was also a city councilor. The chamber was even named after him.

"I think it was named on the chamber for not only for his integrity but his strong character," said Goss.

"Really sad to lose Archie. A very sweet man, and I've known him a long time," said Ferris.

Ferris says he has years of memories of Verow including when they were on the city council together. Ferris says Verow was constantly working to make Brewer better.

"He'll be sadly missed by the people of South Brewer, for sure, as well as the entire city," he said.

"He cared by demonstration. Archie Verow was one of those reasons why we are called 'the community of caring," said Goss.

Brewer Mayor Jerry Goss remembers when Verow was mayor.

"I'll continue to follow Archie's lead on the fact that you need to listen, and then get the facts and then you make a decision."

He says Verow was the kind of person who will never be forgotten.

"I think the thing that people will remember about Archie is his integrity. His honesty. And his dedication to his constituents. He was impressive, but he will be missed, and he will always be remembered," said Goss.

Goss says the Brewer City Council will honor Verow in some way in the next couple of months,

Arthur "Archie" Verow was 77.