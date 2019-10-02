Brewer coffee shop helping Old Town community one sip at a time

A coffee shop in Brewer is collecting money to help folks in Old Town one sip at a time.

Logical Sip Cafe and Coffee is taking donations to benefit those affected by a devastating fire in downtown Old Town over a week ago.

Each week, they choose some way to give back to other local communities.

This week, they've chosen the people who lost their homes and businesses to the fire.

Many families were displaced along with employees from a restaurant there.

They say any amount will make a difference.

Celeste Creighton of Logical Sip says, "When tragedy hits, especially in a smaller community, it's important for all of us to come together and unite and help our surrounding families. Maine is like one big family. We know so many people. People wave when you go by, and I just think it's important to be an outreach to that and to help our surrounding towns."

You can donate simply by visiting Logical Sip Cafe and Coffee in Brewer.

