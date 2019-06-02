Brewer celebrating with a festival after years of work developing Riverwalk

Folks in Brewer will be celebrating a festive walk along the Penobscot River next weekend and you're invited.

It comes after a nearly 20-year effort to build up the area and bring in new businesses.

The city of Brewer and local businesses are hosting the Brewer Riverwalk Grand Opening Festival Saturday, June 8th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Festival marks the end of two decades of efforts to redevelop the area, which started as the city tried to find a way to shore up erosion along the Penobscot River.

The nearly one-mile walkway stretches from Mason's Brewing Company to Wilson Street. The newest part of the trail completed late last year goes under the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge along the shore to Veteran's Park on Penobscot Street.

The Grand Opening Festival includes a fun run/walk with stations on the trail, food trucks, face painting, live music and more. Grab a stamp card and visit the local downtown businesses to have a chance to win prizes, too. An official ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 1 p.m. Shuttle service provided by the Bangor Historical Trolley will run all day from the Brewer Auditorium to the Riverwalk.

For more information, log on to www.brewermaine.gov or check out the Facebook page Brewer Riverwalk Grand Opening Festival.