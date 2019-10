A new business in Brewer is helping our four-legged friends and others in need this Friday.

G Force Adventure Center is holding a fundraiser for OHI Food Bank in Brewer and P.A.W.S. Penquis Animal Welfare Sanctuary in Milo.

You can bring in non-perishable food items, cat food, litter, towels, or blankets for the animals from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.

In exchange for your donation, you can play Laser Tag, Archery Tag, or Paint less Paint Ball for free.