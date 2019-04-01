Brewer business owners given key to the city, pledge to help school system

A milestone occasion for a Brewer business celebrated Monday afternoon.

Brewer Redemption Center held a grand re-opening of sorts..

There was a ribbon cutting that marked 9 years of being open for business.

City officials were on hand to present the owners Jacob and Arianne Hatt with a plaque and a key to the city...

The Hatts were in the giving mood too..

They donated 500 dollars to Brewer's school lunch program to help families in need...

In addition they started an ongoing account for people to donate returnables to help the school.

"Let us know Brewer School System Lunch Program and we'll put it right in the book and we will put it where it needs to go. Anybody can bring it in. Parents, friends. Just make sure you tell us what it's for and we'll put it right on the account. Absolutely," said the pair.

The redemption center is located in the North Brewer Shopping Center on North Main Street...