Brewer business is helping other small businesses with communi-tee project

Instead of giving the shirt right off your back, how about supporting local businesses by putting a shirt right on your back?

W.S. Emerson in Brewer is holding a fundraising project for community businesses affected by COVID-19.

It's called the Communi-tee Project.

They have different shirts for different local business in the Bangor-Brewer area like Tea and Tarts, the Coach House and the Waverly to name a few.

Pick one or a couple that you like, buy it and they'll give more than half of the proceeds from each shirt to the business listed.

They say they'd been working for weeks to come up with a way to help other small businesses.

"Trying to help them and give back to them even if it's, you know, just this little bit that we can, we need to stick together right now because it's tough times for everyone," said Abbie Puiia, Marketing.

"We have the resources and the team here that is just so dedicated to doing this for the community," said Betsy Vickery, VP.

You can buy shirts until next Wednesday.

Head to wsemersononline.com to find the communi-tee project.

