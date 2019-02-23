Brewer business hosts self-defense workshop

Making sure folks know how to defend themselves if they need to.

That was just one goal at a women's empowerment workshop at Jeff's Catering in Brewer.

Self Defense Innovations Inc hosted the event.

The workshop focuses on how to get yourself out of many different scenarios.

Turnouts at the workshops vary.

“It depends,” said Travis Allen, owner of Self-Defense Innovations. “Sometimes we have three, sometimes we have twenty. You know, it depends on the weather, and whether or not people value themselves enough to come or not.”

They'll host another event next month.

