Brewer-based National Guard Unit preparing for possible 2021 deployment

A National Guard unit based in Brewer may be deployed to Africa in 2021, according to officials.

Maine National Guard officials say B Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment is part of a multi-state combat team.

The Brewer-based "Mountain" unit includes about 140 soldiers from across Maine.

Guard officials say the Brewer unit has been training for the past three years in order to be prepared for the expected deployment.

"The Maine National Guard is always ready to support our state and nation, whether that's at home or overseas. We're extremely proud of our soldiers in Bravo Company, all the training and preparation they've put in thus far, and we are committed to them and their families throughout this deployment process," said Captain Carl Lamb, Maine National Guard Public Affairs Officer.

The multi-state combat team these soldiers are a part of is headquartered in Vermont and will provide around 2,500 soldiers to a variety of locations around the world.