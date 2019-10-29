Brewer auto shop offers free oil change for veterans

An automotive repair shop in Brewer wants to say thank you to veterans.

Rideout's Automotive is offering a free synthetic oil change to 50 U.S. veterans, active duty personnel, or spouses of deceased veterans.

The oil changes will be offered on November 9th, and you have to call ahead to reserve a spot.

Business manager Anna West says it's just a simple way to show their appreciation.

"We do ask that you have your VIN number or all of the pertinent details pertaining to your vehicle. We like to preselect the oil and the oil filters ahead of time. For fifty appointments, you really have to have everything ready to go for each car as it goes in."

Snacks and coffee will also be provided.

To reserve a spot, call 989-2344.