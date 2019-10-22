Brewer Transfer Station hosting open house

Do you live in the greater Brewer area and have some debris you'd like to be rid of?

Stop by the Brewer Transfer Station.

They are hosting an open house this Thursday from 11:30 to 2 in the afternoon.

The facility was closed to the public for many years, but reopened in July.

"It makes it so that people in Brewer can have a place to come and dispose of their demolition debris," said G.M. Mike Hamlin. "Refrigerators, stoves anything with Freon we take that and we have that removed here before it goes to the recycling facility."

The station will be presented the key to the city on Thursday.

The station is open to the general public.

