Brewer Sophomores bring over 450 runners for Turkey Trot

The Sophomore class at Brewer High School held its 38th Turkey Trot today.

Over 450 runners participated in the annual race as part of the sub-5 track club.

The event earned more than 6-thousand dollars, which will go towards the class’s graduation ceremony.

"We've had racers who've been here for, this is their 38th,” says Jeff Gordon, the Sophmore class advisor. “We had several people send in saying I have all of my shirts make sure you have one for me. The community does come together to help out the class."

This race was the second to last of the year for the sub-5 track club.

The final race will be on December 29th

