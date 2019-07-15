Brewer Rehab Annual Chili Cook Off

The Brewer Center for Health and Rehabilitation will hold their Annual Chili Cook Off of Friday July 19 from 1:00 pm- 2:00 pm at the main entrance.

Debbie Stanley, Admissions and Marketing Coordinator was a guest during our TV5 Morning News.

She explained to Joy Hollowell the reason for selecting the Fallen Fire Fighters Foundation as their charity of choice.

"They are an organization that provides resources for families that have lost a fallen fire fighter and also put in resources to try and prevent future accidents and things like that. When we are running from a burning building they are running in, so it was important that we chose them as one to donate to," said Stanley.

By any donation members of the community can receive a cup of chili and all proceeds will be given to the above listed foundation. We are also going to have an ice cream bar, and also by donation they can participate in our ice cream bar.