Calling all kids and their teddy bears.

You're invited to the Brewer Auditorium for a Teddy Bear Picnic Friday.

It's from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kids ages 3 to 5 can hang out with their favorite stuffed pals for a parade, games, PB&J Sandwiches and more.

The event is $8 for Brewer residents, $12 for non residents.

To register and for more information head to brewerrec.com.