Brewer Police investigating after receiving reports of shots fired on North Main St. Sunday night

Brewer Police responded Sunday night to reports of shots fired on North Main Street.

A driver told police his vehicle had been struck by a bullet, and several residents reported bullet holes in the windows of their homes.

After investigating, police determined firearms were *not* used in these incidents.

Police are calling it criminal mischief and reckless conduct, but they aren't releasing any other details.

They do ask if you know something about what took place, please call 989-7001.

