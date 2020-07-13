Brewer Parks and Recreation closed after staff member exposed to COVID-19

According to a letter sent out to parents by Brewer Parks and Recreation, a member of the staff was exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of this, they have decided to temporarily close Summer Rec Camps and Individual Activities this week, starting tomorrow.

In the letter sent out Friday, the Parks and Rec Director says the staff member did not show any symptoms related to the virus.

The person is in quarantine for 2 weeks.

Mike Martin also says no staff members or campers have tested positive for coronavirus.