Brewer Outdoor Education holds flower sale

Some Brewer High School students kicked off their Memorial Day weekend with a flower sale.

Students in Brewer's Outdoor Education were hosting the event.

Folks got a chance to get their car washed, and take home some colorful flowers.

We're told this sale is held twice a year and it helps the group fund their many activities.

"We get the flowers for my greenhouse and he gives us the fourth of the money and so this go towards the stuff we need like our high ropes and our low ropes. It gives us the funds because we are our own program. The school doesn't give us funding so we get funding from this so we can build the obstacles and still have Outdoor Education," said Emma Norton of Brewer Outdoor Education.

Outdoor Education at Brewer High School gives students an alternative to Physical Education through activities like kayaking, canoeing, and much more.

