Brewer Man to Prison for Child Porn; Due in Court for Child Sex Assault Charges

A man from Brewer is going to prison for nearly six years for having child pornography.

He’s also accused of sexually abusing two young girls.

38-year-old Ronald Boersma appeared in federal court in Bangor Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty last fall.

Court documents say police used a file sharing program to find illegal images on Boersma's computer last year.

He was initially arrested for gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching involving two girls.

He's due in Penobscot County court Thursday for that case.

Boersma was found guilty of possessing child porn in 2003, too.