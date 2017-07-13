Brewer Man Sentenced To Twelve Years For Abusing Young Girls

A man from Brewer has been sentenced to twelve years in prison for sexually abusing two young girls.

Ronald Boersma, 38, appeared in Penobscot County Court in Bangor today.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual contact and gross sexual assault.

Yesterday, he was sentenced in federal court to nearly six years for having child pornography.

Boersma's sentence on the state charges will be served at the same time as the federal charges.

Boersma was also found guilty of possessing child porn in 2003.