Brewer IGA opens for business

There's a new spot to shop in brewer.

Brewer IGA is open for business.

The place was packed Wednesday during their soft opening.

The store manager and co-owner Brandon Kenney says they've been working hard to get the store ready.

Brandon Kenney said, "We want this to be everybody's grocery store. We want to be invested in the community enough where the community wants to turn around and invest in us."

They have some great specials going on right now.

A grand opening celebration is also in the works.