Brewer FCU Holds 'Great Snowbank Meltdown'

If you're tired of winter, Brewer Federal Credit Union has a fun way to look forward to warmer weather.

For just one dollar, you can guess what date the giant snow bank outside their North Main Street location will finish melting.

The winner will receive a $50 Visa gift card.

All the money raised goes to the Maine Credit Union League's Ending Hunger Campaign.

"It's a lot of fun." says David Stanhope, Assistant Vice President at Brewer FCU. "It helps us get through the end of the winter. In past years, our snowbank has been a little bit bigger, but Chris and Todd haven't managed to get us a decent snowstorm this winter, so if we could get a couple of those, we could make this go longer."

To enter, visit either branch of Brewer FCU or call 989-7240.

Depending on the weather, they'll take entries until the end of March.