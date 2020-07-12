Advertisement

Brewer Eagles Club Hosts "Christmas In July" Craft Fair

(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Artists and vendors in Brewer had the opportunity to show their products.

It was for the "Christmas in July" craft and vendor fair at the brewer eagles club.

There was an inside and outside market, with required masks and social distancing to ensure people could browse safely.

There was a variety of items for sale from masks to clothes to sweets.

Organizers behind the event put it together so people could feel festive while adjusting to "the new normal."

"We've all been cooped up for three months, trying to live and get back to or go to what is, I guess, considered "the new normal", which, I'm not really happy with the new normal, so I'm trying to keep some normal things going," explained organizer Tina Morrison.

The next big festive event planned is a kids Halloween party in October.

Latest News

Community

Downtown Bangor walking tour helps visitors stop and smell the roses

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
You can take a self-guided walking tour through the streets, parkways, and canals of downtown with a map of each location.

Community

Downtown Bangor walking tour helps visitors stop and smell the roses

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Downtown Bangor Coordinator Betsy Lundy talks about how visitors can walk to adopt-a-garden's in the area.

Community

Orland Country Store Gives Community "Taste Of the Fair"

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Mains
East Orland Country Store and Grill gave the community a fair food experience without the fair.

Community

Town of Corinna selling Pegasus Statue

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
The town of Corinna is selling a 17-foot-tall Mirrored Aluminum Statue of the mythical creature Pegasus.

Latest News

Community

A Facebook Live tour to learn more about Bangor's history

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
The Bangor Historical Society is offering a chance to learn about the city's rich history, from the comfort of your living room.

Community

Bar Harbor and MDI police engage communities through online forum

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT
|
By News Desk
Chief of Police Jim Willis has already committed to having more community forums. He believes this will create a better relationship between law enforcement and the communities.

Community

See the moment a Bangor boy meets the Brewer woman donating her kidney to him

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Last winter We told you about a little boy in Bangor in dire need of a kidney donation. The community heard the call and stepped up.

Community

Police chief on MDI to hold virtual meeting with community members

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
|
By News Desk
The police chief will discuss topics including use of force and community programming.

Community

Vigil to honor memory of Charlie Howard on anniversary of his death

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT
|
By News Desk
Those who can't attend Tuesday's event can view it on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/403271140590422/

Community

Bangor Humane Society reopens to the public on Monday

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By News Desk
Their hours will now be Monday through Friday, noon to 6:00, and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.