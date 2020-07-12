Brewer Eagles Club Hosts "Christmas In July" Craft Fair

Artists and vendors in Brewer had the opportunity to show their products.

It was for the "Christmas in July" craft and vendor fair at the brewer eagles club.

There was an inside and outside market, with required masks and social distancing to ensure people could browse safely.

There was a variety of items for sale from masks to clothes to sweets.

Organizers behind the event put it together so people could feel festive while adjusting to "the new normal."

"We've all been cooped up for three months, trying to live and get back to or go to what is, I guess, considered "the new normal", which, I'm not really happy with the new normal, so I'm trying to keep some normal things going," explained organizer Tina Morrison.

The next big festive event planned is a kids Halloween party in October.