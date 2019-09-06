'Brewer Days' is still on despite rainy weather

Brewer Days is still going on tomorrow even with the impending rain from Hurricane Dorian.

Many of the events planned will take place inside the Brewer Auditorium Complex.

Brewer Days was able to get some last minute help from a new business in town, G-Force Laser Tag, who will host the open house tomorrow from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. tomorrow.

"Well you know we have that storm coming and it kinda rains on everybody's parade when that happens. So to make sure everybody had a good time I just said, well look let's just open it up to the public. So that way people can have fun," said G-Force owner Brian Plavnick.

"We have a lot of things planned still, again we are looking to bring most things back inside here in the auditorium. But we'll have again the food, the entertainment, children's activities, a lot of civic groups and organizations in town. So you know on a rainy day it's still a good chance to get out, come in and see what's going on in Brewer," said Mike Martin, the Parks and Recreation director for Brewer.

For more information and a full schedule of events, you can visit brewermaine.gov.

