Brewer Center for Health and Rehabilitation holds first ever Chili Cook Off

"I have not had anything to eat today, so I have prepared myself for this."

It was chili galore at Brewer Center for Health and Rehabilitation for the first-ever Chili Cook-Off.

Nine staff members competed against each other to see who could make the best chili.

The cook-off was open to the community.

All donations from the public were to benefit the Fallen Fire Fighters Association, which provides resources to assist their families.

"They're going into burning buildings as we are coming out of them, so it is super important. They are our first responders. They are on the line, and we just really wanted to be a part of that. Sometimes they have to come here and help us out, they have done that quite a bit. So we appreciate all that they do."

All nine chilis were very different and the staff worked very hard making them.

"I'm the only person in the kitchen that's a vegetarian, and no one else made a vegetarian chili."

"We have some mild, medium, and hot. We have vegetarian, we have an all-white chili.."

There were four judges including Brewer Fire Chief Ralph Cammack and Brewer Mayor Bev Uhlenhake.

"Yes, I am prepared to try every individual one. Hopefully, I can eat a lot of the one I think is the best."

"I feel pretty good about it. I love chili."

Brewer Rehab says they plan to do the cook-off again but probably not during the hottest time of the year.

As for the results...In third place was Chris Munroe in second was Cece Daigle, and in first place was chili number 2 which was made by Nichole Dube.

"And I must say, I have to agree that chili #2 is pretty good."