Breast cancer survivor raising awareness with program called Bud for Boobs

A breast cancer survivor from Ellsworth is raising awareness by encouraging women to check their breasts and trust their gut.

Barbara Courchesne is the owner of the Bud Connection, a flower shop on Main Street in Ellsworth.

She's started a program that encourages folks to drop off used vases and baskets called Bud for Boobs.

For every reusable one customers bring to the shop, she'll make a donation to the mammography scholarship fund at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital.

"Remind people to get a mammogram and also to advocate for themselves for what they feel is the best treatment for themselves even if it may go against what the doctors may think, to make sure you establish a lot of education for yourself, advocate, and have a great medical team behind you is super important. So, if I can help at least one person, then that's what I would like to do."

Barbara says Bud for Boobs will be an ongoing program for folks to take part in.

She says early detection saved her life, and she wants people to know how important it is for women to get regular mammograms.

