Bread of Life Ministries completes homeless shelter expansion project

Bread of Life Ministries has completed their shelter expansion project.

They held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly completed family and veterans shelter.

"The name of the capital campaign was Never Say No Again and the challenge has been to take a phone call from a veteran, from a family member, from a single mom who is looking for shelter and then we have to say no because there is no room. These amount of beds that we are putting in place should hopefully care for anybody that calls and says I need help."

Bread of Life Ministries feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless and serves veterans in need.

They have two separate buildings for families and veterans.

"Renovations take us from putting twelve men in three bedrooms and doubling the amount of bedrooms in the Veterans Center and we added fourteen beds to our family shelter."

One former homeless veteran says Bread of Life Ministries helped change his life.

"I don't ever see myself being homeless again but if I was I wouldn't mind coming back here. I think it is a good place to put your feet back on the ground and get some help with people who want to help you."

Bread of Life Ministries has the only shelters in the greater Augusta region and the only veterans homeless shelter in the state.

"As far as size wise, 2 man room, all kinds of room, big kitchen. It is a drastic change, and here is the thing. They do good work here and I can say if I didn't have this place to come to I would be in tough shape."

They have been helping the homeless for over 30 years and say they don't plan on stopping anytime soon.