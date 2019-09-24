Branch Lake Stream Dam being removed in Ellsworth

The removal of the Branch Lake Stream Dam in Ellsworth is underway.

The dam has been here for decades, interrupting the flow of Branch Lake Stream.

After a few years of fundraising, the Downeast Salmon Federation raised enough for the project.

"We're taking the dam out and restoring this piece of river so that fish can get up from the Union River up the Branch Lake Stream. So that's Atlantic Salmon, River Herring, Shad, Eels, all those things that now have better access," said Brett Ciccotelli from Downeast Salmon Federation.

"Downeast Salmon Federation's standpoint is it's going to remove and allow for better migration of fish and movement of fish. From the city's standpoint, it has the added benefit of removing a potential liability from the community," said David Cole, Ellsworth's City Manager.

Removing the dam will also raise the water level up to the where the grass has grown in, which will make white water sports safer and more accessible.

The work is expected to be finished later this week.