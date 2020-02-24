Bradley man flown to hospital after crash on I-95 in Orono

State police say a 19-year-old from Bradley is recovering after a bad accident on the interstate.

They say Alexander Littlefield was flown to a hospital in Bangor.

Authorities shut down I-95 in Orono at the Orono-Old town exit for two hours after the crash.

Police say his car went out of control, off the road and into the median where it flipped and struck several trees.

It all happened just before 1 p.m. Monday.

No word yet on Littlefield's injuries or what caused the crash.