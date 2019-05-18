Bradley hosts annual "Alewife Day"

The alewives are back and dozens of people came out to see them Saturday in Bradley.

The Maine Forest and Logging Museum held their annual alewife day.

The Atlantic Salmon Federation sponsored the free event.

The water has warmed up in the last few days so thousands of alewives are rushing up the Penobscot River to spawn.

"The fish ladder was put in maybe 10 years ago and they started stocking Chemo Pond and then later Davis and Holbrook Ponds with alewife fry," said Executive Director of the Maine Forrest and Logging Museum Sherry Davis. "So, they've been coming back and the numbers have been getting bigger and bigger every year."

"The run is still growing and for the next three or four weeks the fish will be shoulder to shoulder in this stream trying to get up to the historic spawning grounds," added Andrew Goode of the Atlantic Salmon Federation. "So, for really the last 200 years there have been no fish in this stream and now we have 600,000 and it's just reflective of the larger project in the Penobscot River to restore sea-run fish."

