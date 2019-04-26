Bracelets to benefit fallen Maine State Police Detective's family

Blue and black bracelets are being sold in Norridgewock to help a family.

A year ago, Brandi Ireland, decided to make the bracelets to honor Corporal Eugene Cole. They raised $6,000 for his family.

Now, she's doing the same for Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell's family. She and her friend, Sheena Boone of Skowhegan, make the bracelets.

Richard LaBelle, Norridgewock Town Manager, "It's the community coming around, knowing what other people have been in for a position that we've been in and knowing what kind of impact even the smallest gesture can make."

They already made around 1,000 bracelets and are getting orders from all across America. The bracelets are $6 and can be bought at the Norridgewock Town Office.

You can also send a self-addressed and stamped envelope to Brandi Ireland at 271 Madison Road. Norridgewock, ME 04957.