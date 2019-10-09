Boy shocked by power line, found unconscious in tree

A northern Maine boy is recovering at a Boston hospital after he was shocked by a power line while climbing a tree.

Presque Isle Fire Chief Darrell White said they received a call about a child stuck in a tree at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When rescue crews arrived, the found the boy was unconscious in the tree and had come into contact with a power line.

The boy was taken to a Presque Isle hospital before being flown by helicopter to Boston.

White said the severity of the child's injuries was unknown.

White did not release the child's name or age.