Boy refused Santa visit for service dog gets Christmas surprise in Ind.

Santa made a special stop Monday night in Indiana for an 8-year-old with autism.

A boy with autism that was refused a visit with Santa due to his service dog got a special Christmas surprise. (WISH/CNN)

The little boy had been turned away by a mall Santa over the weekend because he had a service dog. The Brownsburg Fire Department responded with a different kind of rescue-saving mission.

Santa and the firefighters evoked a look of awe and amazement from Tyler Burkhart.

"Christmas is very overwhelming, a lot of people, a lot of lights," said Alyssa Burkhart, his mother.

Tyler was thrilled to get a personal appearance from St. Nick, with his service dog Ryan nearby.

"Ryan is a wheelchair to a person who can't walk. Ryan is his support," his mother said. "Ryan helps him function."

The visit was meant to help make amends for a so-called bad Santa and bad elf who kept Tyler and Ryan away Saturday night. They said they were worried other kids could have allergies to the dog.

"The damage had already been done at that point. You had a very crushed child," Alyssa Burkhart said.

Ryan arrived in January, and Tyler's mom said his presence has opened the world to them.

Now they go to restaurants and enjoy a normal life for the first time.

The dog also goes to school with Tyler, who is a third grader at Reagan Elementary.

"I tell him to come lay on me. Sometimes he sits down, and he gives me his paw," Tyler said of Ryan.

The highlight for Tyler's visit was getting to spray the fire hose down the street.

"He's going to be talking about it for days," Alyssa Burkhart said.

And no trip from Santa would be complete without a gift: a red fire truck.

Tyler had few more items on his wish list, and not just for him.

"I want Legos and football cards," he said. "And Ryan loves socks. He loves to eat them."

The trip helped put the magic back in the holiday season for Tyler and his family.

"Beyond happiness, I can't tell you how excited and happy this makes us," Alyssa Burkhart said.

