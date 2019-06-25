Boy on mission to visit state police in every state comes to Maine

A 13-year-old Michigan boy who is on a mission to visit state police in every state was in Maine on Tuesday.

Brett Holbrook visited state police barracks in Alfred. Maine State Police said Brett helped with a K-9 track and evidence search. He also raised the U.S. and Maine colors and toured the barracks.

State police gave Brett a special license plate with his name on it and posed for a picture with K-9 Dutch.

Police said Brett has difficulty speaking and found a special interest in state police across the country.

This week Brett is visiting all the New England states: New York, New Jersey, Delaware and the FBI in Washington.

Police said by the end of the week, Brett will have visited 24 state police agencies on his list.