Boy killed after he was hit by Rumford school bus

A 6-year-old boy was killed after he was hit by a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Rumford.

Rumford police say the first-grader was riding his bike when he went off the sidewalk. He tried to brake but fell off the bike and into the road.

He was hit by the rear tire of a RSU 10 school bus. His mother was at the scene immediately.

Four students were on the school bus at the time of the crash but were not injured.

In a statement, RSU 10 says it will have counselors available at all of its schools Thursday for students.