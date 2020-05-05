Boy Scouts offering free Mother's Day meals in Cherryfield

Boy scouts in Cherryfield want to make sure everyone who needs one can have a hot meal this Mother's Day.

Beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, Cup Scout Pack and Troop 139 will be giving away 100 free meals. The prepackaged dinners will be available for pick up at the First Congregational Church in Cherryfield.

Organizers say they're taking extra precautions to make sure the food is prepared safety. The few people who will be cooking will wear masks and gloves.

The meal includes ham, mashed potatoes, gravy and a vegetable.

Delivery is also an option for those who cannot pick up. Just call or text Amanda Davis at 598-5690 for more information.