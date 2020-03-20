Boy Scout Troop in Ellsworth wants to pick up your groceries for you

A local Boy Scout troop has found a way to give back to their community.

Starting Monday Troop 86 wants you to call them for all your grocery needs.

They will pick up and deliver your food to your home anywhere in the Ellsworth area.

All you have to do is place a to-go order at either Walmart or Shaws in Ellsworth.

You then call Troop leader Mike Springer at 479-7948 and let him know where you ordered from and where you live.

Will Kaiser says, "Really just want to help people out in this time of need. People aren't always able to get the accommodations that they need like toilet paper. So, we want to help those who can't make it out of there houses."

They will be doing this for folks as long as people are being affected by COVID-19.