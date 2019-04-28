Bowling for Vets in Bangor

Folks strapped on their bowling shoes to raise money for veterans in Bangor over the weekend.

The first annual Fish Bowl Bowl-a-Thon was held at the Family Fun Bowling Center on Saturday.

The event was hosted by Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a nationwide organization which dedicates itself to physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military veterans through fly fishing and other activities including fishing trips.

Organizers say even veterans who aren't initially into fly fishing can find being part of the group beneficial.

