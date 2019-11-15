Special Olympics Bowling Tournament continued Thursday in Bangor

Special Olympics competition continues at a Bangor bowling alley.

It was the second day of the Maine Special Olympics Central Maine Bowling Tournament.

Family Fun Lanes played host.

Thursday, bowlers 21 and younger put their skills to the test.

"We definitely have been doing more outreach for our schools and getting a lot more students involved with Special Olympics Maine, so being able to have that school-aged group here and being able to showcase their skills. There's definitely a teamwork aspect too. That means a lot to us and to their teachers," said Lauren Lessard

The next big event for Special Olympics Maine comes up in January...The annual winter games at Sugarloaf.