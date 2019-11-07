Bowlers light up the lanes for Big Brothers Big Sisters event

Many will agree bowling for any reason is fun but Thursday people in Bangor were bowling for kids sake.

The annual event is to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine.

Teams of bowlers from the community register, fundraise and then they bowl.

Thursday they're at Family Fun Lanes.

Organizers say it's a great way to support children in the community that have benefited from the program.

They say this fundraising event is critical for their program.

"This means everything. It's half of our operating budget and it costs over $1,400 to recruit, screen and support a match each year. So, all of this money goes directly to our program in Bangor," said Gwendolyn Hudson, Executive Director.

There are two more events in the area.

They'll be back at Family Fun Lanes from 10am to 2pm on Saturday and at Bangor Brewer Lanes in Brewer next Thursday from 2pm to 7pm.