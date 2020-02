The third staging of the Knights of Columbus Bowl-a-Thon will take place on the weekend of February 8th at the Family Fun Bowling Center in Bangor.

The event is set to start at 12 noon until 2:00 p.m.

Entry fee will be $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Proceeds will again go toward the Shepherds Godparents Home.

For more information or to donate you can call John Newcomb at 735-4747.